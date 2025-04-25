Trinket Adjustments:

• Extra HP per level: 0.15s → 0.1s

• Dash cooldown reduction per level: 0.15s → 0.05s

• Chance to avoid damage per level: 5% → 2%

• Invincibility duration after taking damage per level: 0.05s → 0.03s

• Bullet damage reduction per level: 0.1 → 0.05

• Collision damage reduction per level: 0.1 → 0.05

• Burn damage reduction per level: 0.033 → 0.02

• Poison damage reduction per level: 0.033 → 0.02

🧩 Challenge Tweaks:

• Mangod: You can no longer move behind him.

👑 Boss Updates:

• Gymapple and Last Soldier have been buffed.

🐞 Bug Fixes:

• Laser and flamethrower weapons now correctly deal damage even when both the player and enemies are stationary.

• Fixed an issue where damage numbers would sometimes not disappear, causing visual clutter.