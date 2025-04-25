 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18232509 Edited 25 April 2025 – 02:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Trinket Adjustments:
• Extra HP per level: 0.15s → 0.1s
• Dash cooldown reduction per level: 0.15s → 0.05s
• Chance to avoid damage per level: 5% → 2%
• Invincibility duration after taking damage per level: 0.05s → 0.03s
• Bullet damage reduction per level: 0.1 → 0.05
• Collision damage reduction per level: 0.1 → 0.05
• Burn damage reduction per level: 0.033 → 0.02
• Poison damage reduction per level: 0.033 → 0.02

🧩 Challenge Tweaks:
• Mangod: You can no longer move behind him.

👑 Boss Updates:
• Gymapple and Last Soldier have been buffed.

🐞 Bug Fixes:
• Laser and flamethrower weapons now correctly deal damage even when both the player and enemies are stationary.
• Fixed an issue where damage numbers would sometimes not disappear, causing visual clutter.

