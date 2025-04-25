 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18232340 Edited 25 April 2025 – 02:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed main character stuck inside or on top of furniture
  • Fixed boxes stuck on the invisible ceiling.
  • Fixed Tutorial guy floating bug when starting a new game.
  • Fixed World UI positioning being incorrectly due to resolution or UI scale options.
  • Fixed PC UI not working properly for some screens and game resolutions.
  • Rebalanced shelves, floors and walls prices to be more affordable and easier to customize your mart more often.
  • Added key bindings on “Z/J”, “X/K” and “C/L” keyboard keys to act like the three mouse buttons used to interact with items. This is just a workaround for players using just a trackpad, who may find easier to use keyboard keys instead. We’ll have key remapping on a future update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1914061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link