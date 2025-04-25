- Fixed main character stuck inside or on top of furniture
- Fixed boxes stuck on the invisible ceiling.
- Fixed Tutorial guy floating bug when starting a new game.
- Fixed World UI positioning being incorrectly due to resolution or UI scale options.
- Fixed PC UI not working properly for some screens and game resolutions.
- Rebalanced shelves, floors and walls prices to be more affordable and easier to customize your mart more often.
- Added key bindings on “Z/J”, “X/K” and “C/L” keyboard keys to act like the three mouse buttons used to interact with items. This is just a workaround for players using just a trackpad, who may find easier to use keyboard keys instead. We’ll have key remapping on a future update.
Patch notes v0.4.7.0
Update notes via Steam Community
