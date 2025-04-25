 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18232227 Edited 25 April 2025 – 02:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I removed Version 1.5 as it was shareware and not the official game.

Added version 1.6 and updated the launcher to a command line to keep with the retro style.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3607691
