Hello everyone.

A new “Check” system has been added to the game. When you get certain evidence, it is now possible to “check” for more information. Currently it is only used for one piece of evidence. Spoiler for case 5: Lowell’s photo at the end of case 5 part 3 will now show the full photo.

While this is only place in Paper Perjury currently using the “Check” feature, we are taking any feedback for other evidence that could use a “Check” feature. We also plan to use this for the future, but we can’t say how yet.

Case 3 and 4 spoiler

At the end of case 3 and near the start of part 2 of case 4, there is a section in each where the evidence was marked incorrectly. When Justina has to prove how Annie removed the rope and proving who B.I.G H.E.N is. This has been fixed.

The trashcan evidence mini art no longer looks different when hovered.

Case 5 patch note spoiler

Previously, in case 5 part 1, when Detective Hunt’s statement is presented to Joy’s fifth statement before it gets updated, a single line of dialogue from Detective Hunt would appear before going back to Joy’s statement. This has been fixed.

Both Joy’s statement and Lowell’s statement now gets properly marked when you present the correct evidence before it gets updated.

Joy’s updated statement in part 3 can no longer be interactive with. Part 3 already has a lot of characters to interact with and since Joy’ statement didn’t do anything, it was cut to make the section of case 5 have better pacing.

If there are any questions or issues that come up from this patch, please let the team know.

Thank you to everyone who played Paper Perjury over the last four months.