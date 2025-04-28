

Dear Operators,

Burst Fest is almost here, Operators! Get ready! Log in now and claim an Epic weapon appearance! Explosive action and tons of rewards are coming. Don't miss out!

Operations Events

● Paratrooper Rain



Don't sweat those Operations losses! Every map now features five rounds of Haavk Squad, giving you extra supplies and a chance at Rare Reds! Guaranteed profit—what are you waiting for?

Event in Both Modes

● Golden Week Login



Log in and get an epic AKM appearance! Plus Armament Vouchers and other awesome rewards are waiting! Log in now and get in the action!

New Operations Mode on Mobile

● New Mode: Hot Zone



Opening Time: 5/2

Description:

○ Introduces a 3v3v3 PvP mode where squads compete in a compact map to secure and upload the MandelCell. Victory is achieved by either eliminating all enemy Operators or successfully uploading the MandelCell. Each round lasts approximately 2 minutes, and the first squad to win 3 rounds claims ultimate victory!

○ Each Operator starts with initial points which can be spent on different gear presets before each round. Earn more points through kills, victories, and even defeats. Accumulate points to gain gear advantages and lead your squad to victory!

○ Unlike other modes, there are no general collectibles in this mode—only combat supplies (including Premium Ammo, Syringes, and Painkillers). Squads have one single objective: Fight! Fight! FIGHT!

New Warfare Map on Mobile

● New Map: Trench Lines - Night



The fight moves into dusk and night, where reduced visibility creates a more intense and immersive battlefield!

A new night Call-in Attack item has been added: the Night Vision Device (NVD).

New Bundle

● Dispute Bundle



Event Time: 5/2 - 5/29

Bundle Includes: PTR-32 Assault Rifle - Dispute, SR-3M Compact Submachine Gun - Dispute, Mini-14 Marksman Rifle - Dispute, and Dispute series Avatar, Calling Card, Spray Paint.

How to Obtain: 1,500 Delta Tickets / Delta Coins

*Please note: The previously announced "Trench Lines - Night" event mode will be canceled, but the map itself will be added to the regular map rotation.

The online celebration keeps going for another week! Don't just think about it—jump in!

Delta Force Team