25 April 2025 Build 18232089 Edited 25 April 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Update:

  • Added new optional boss stage/costume.

General Update:

  • Added Steam achievement.

Bug Fix:

  • Fixed an issue where the boss character would stop moving after being hit.

