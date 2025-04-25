Update #2 (4/24 7:09 PM PT): We addressed the issue and will be patching soon! Patch schedule has been updated.

UPDATE (4/24 5:41 PM PT): We have found an unexpected issue, and will delay the hotfix. We hope to provide updates here soon!

Patch Schedule

PT: 7:30 PM, April 24, 2025

ET: 10:30 PM, April 24, 2025

CEST: 4:30 AM, April 25, 2025

ICT: 9:30 AM, April 25, 2025

KST: 11:30 AM, April 25, 2025

Agents,

We are deploying a hotfix patch (Ver 0.31.1) to bring bug fixes. We are grateful for our community sharing their experience so that we could look into them. We will continue to review all your feedback and reports to constantly improve Section 13.

For the changes included in this patch, please see below.

Bug Fixes

Addressed the issue that could sometimes cause the game to crash in the final area before the mission is completed (after you clear the Isolation Chamber level)

Fixed the issue where spent Data Nugs would be returned to you when you got disconnected during multiplayer, spent Data Nugs, and rejoined the same session

Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Section 13. Please install the update as soon as possible for the best experience.

ODS Team

