26 April 2025 Build 18231679 Edited 26 April 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Less attacks required for each phase of Clawdina

Phase 1: Reduced attacks needed till signature to 2 from 4
Phase 2: Reduced attacks needed till signature to 3 from 4
Phase 3: Reduced attacks needed till signature to 6 from 7

Clawdina won't repeat the same attack in a row anymore

Added slightly more time between attacks in phase 3

Whack attack has less chance to spawn an addition claw

Overall the boss should still be a big challenge but more fair to learn and less of a slog once you learn phase 1 and 2

Changed files in this update

