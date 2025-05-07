To make MineSweeper Rush even more enjoyable, we’re once again inviting players to contribute background music for the game!

If you're interested, please send your music file to:

ax_pokl@qq.com

🎼 Music requirements:

Must be in MIDI (.mid) format

No copyright issues — original work preferred

Should be no longer than 3 minutes

The tone should be calm or cheerful, not too intense

May use multiple instruments or channels, but keep it simple and clean

We’d love to hear your creations — your music might be featured in the game!

Thanks for being part of this project! 🙌