7 May 2025 Build 18231667 Edited 7 May 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To make MineSweeper Rush even more enjoyable, we’re once again inviting players to contribute background music for the game!

If you're interested, please send your music file to:

ax_pokl@qq.com

🎼 Music requirements:

  • Must be in MIDI (.mid) format

  • No copyright issues — original work preferred

  • Should be no longer than 3 minutes

  • The tone should be calm or cheerful, not too intense

  • May use multiple instruments or channels, but keep it simple and clean

We’d love to hear your creations — your music might be featured in the game!

Thanks for being part of this project! 🙌

