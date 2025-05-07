To make MineSweeper Rush even more enjoyable, we’re once again inviting players to contribute background music for the game!
If you're interested, please send your music file to:
ax_pokl@qq.com
🎼 Music requirements:
-
Must be in MIDI (.mid) format
-
No copyright issues — original work preferred
-
Should be no longer than 3 minutes
-
The tone should be calm or cheerful, not too intense
-
May use multiple instruments or channels, but keep it simple and clean
We’d love to hear your creations — your music might be featured in the game!
Thanks for being part of this project! 🙌