Balance:
- Snake power length corrected to 4.5s (from 6s)
Bug fixes & Corrections:
-
Controller with slight drift where activating character selection automatically, and removing character selection for this device was impossible. Controller is now activate if joystick is pushed far enough
-
Missing translation on character selection corrected
-
Translation font size for each text adapted
Improvement:
-
Score max possible increased to 20 (from 9)
-
Audio settings now saving pref
-
Audio settings better feedback on controller
-
"Voeuf d'or" (golden egg) explained in tuto
New Feature:
- Mouse cursor now auto disappear if not used
Changed files in this update