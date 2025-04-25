 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18231618 Edited 25 April 2025 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance:

  • Snake power length corrected to 4.5s (from 6s)

Bug fixes & Corrections:

  • Controller with slight drift where activating character selection automatically, and removing character selection for this device was impossible. Controller is now activate if joystick is pushed far enough

  • Missing translation on character selection corrected

  • Translation font size for each text adapted

Improvement:

  • Score max possible increased to 20 (from 9)

  • Audio settings now saving pref

  • Audio settings better feedback on controller

  • "Voeuf d'or" (golden egg) explained in tuto

New Feature:

  • Mouse cursor now auto disappear if not used

