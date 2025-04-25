New Easter Egg Challenge: Find Easter Eggs?

The Ghoulish Gorilla is back again... and he has yet another project. This time, he is in need of some Easter eggs. At Easter. How convenient!

He doesn't want any ordinary Easter eggs. No, of course not. That would be too boring and predictable.

Instead, he wants Mystical Easter eggs! They can only be found once a certain riddle has been solved...

To figure out how to complete the riddles, you'll need to venture to the Secret Den HQ, located somewhere within one of the jungle gyms. In the HQ, you will find a board that will give you a hint on what to do next. Once you've seen the hints, you'll need to get creative! Don't worry, it shouldn't be too difficult.

Once all riddles have been solved and all Easter eggs have been collected, you'll be rewarded with some unique Easter-themed cosmetics!

Other Notes

You can now choose which version of DirectX to use when launching Goofy. For those using lower-end systems, using DirectX 11 is recommended.

Crouching is now client-sided. The inputs and animations will now be responsive and smoother for clients.

Added a crouch toggle option in the general options.

Jumping and climbing is now possible while being in a crouched state.

In Prop Hunt, playing as a small prop will now enable collision against other physics objects.

Updated the hoodie model and the socks model.

Cleaned up the 'ready up' UI and added a new keybind to go straight to the Game Settings as the host.

Added warning strips in the sweeper section + button sections in The Complex.

Added signage to some key locations within the maps, such as the football/soccer field and the space room.

Slight performance improvements.

sponge