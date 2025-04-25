This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

End of turn autosaves are now enabled by default, and we've cleared all existing user settings to ensure this feeds through. We're going to keep this enabled for a few weeks because we're getting a lot of end-of-turn bugs reported that we can't track down because we don't have an appropriate save. If you find these extra saves annoying, you can manually disable them in the game settings.

The camera is no longer forcibly locked to moving soldiers - the camera will now only move / change height level if the moving soldier is selected and the player is not manually moving the camera. This should hopefully remove the annoying camera lock while still allowing the camera to track soldiers in situations where the player would want it to happen (going through teleporters / climbing up onto roofs / etc). Please let us know if there's still situations where the camera is behaving awkwardly!

Combat shields no longer take damage when the soldier carrying them walks through poison gas.

Added new artwork for the Alien Singularity Core research project.