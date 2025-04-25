This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Gameplay Changes:
End of turn autosaves are now enabled by default, and we've cleared all existing user settings to ensure this feeds through. We're going to keep this enabled for a few weeks because we're getting a lot of end-of-turn bugs reported that we can't track down because we don't have an appropriate save. If you find these extra saves annoying, you can manually disable them in the game settings.
The camera is no longer forcibly locked to moving soldiers - the camera will now only move / change height level if the moving soldier is selected and the player is not manually moving the camera. This should hopefully remove the annoying camera lock while still allowing the camera to track soldiers in situations where the player would want it to happen (going through teleporters / climbing up onto roofs / etc). Please let us know if there's still situations where the camera is behaving awkwardly!
Combat shields no longer take damage when the soldier carrying them walks through poison gas.
Added new artwork for the Alien Singularity Core research project.
Sped up loading times when loading a mid-mission tactical save.
Bugfixes:
Fixed the previous Experimental version being unable to load tactical saves from 5.26.0.
Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a tactical mission.
Fixed shot modifiers (heavy armour penalty, injury accuracy reduction) sometimes being double applied.
Fixed the Sebillian heal animation playing on aliens that aren't visible.
Fixed transferred soldiers not being able to change armour if the type of armour item in their planned loadout is not present at the new base.
Fixed the soldier HP bar for wounded soldiers on the Soldier Equip screen incorrectly rounding up, so showing some soldiers at full HP when they were still slightly injured.
Fixed some of the objective text for the UOO Sabotage and UOO Bridge Assault missions not correctly disappearing after completion of those missions.
Fixed the MARS showing age as -1 years.
