Happy April Commanders!

We've got an update with a few code and audio fixes.

PATCH DETAILS:

04/25/25 - BUILD NOTES

Fixes for rare single player and multiplayer stability issues

Added missing Scorch Tank audio

Restored missing audio for Survival Mode-based cameo units from 8-Bit Hordes and 8-Bit Invaders

Fixes to Surround Sound settings in the Audio Options panel