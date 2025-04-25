 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18231330
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.3
Additions

  • Added land mines
  • Added mustard gas grenades
  • Added medkits
  • Added body armor
  • Added night vision goggles
  • Added cotton resource
  • Added sulfur resource
  • Added meds resource
  • Added third person view (F5)
  • Added cosmetic items
  • Added 3 more achievements
  • Added normal maps to tall grass
  • New textures for grass, tall grass, leaves, sand, and logs

Removals

  • Removed controller support
  • Removed environment dropdown

Fixes

  • Fixed helipad spawning in weird places on some maps
  • Fixed barracks texture
  • Fixed assault rifles looking weird when crouching
  • Fixed bug where you could decrease the FOV by sprinting while moving back and to the left
  • Fixed vehicles getting desynced
  • Fixed weapons getting messed up if you ride a vehicle while crouching
  • Fixed issue that made it impossible to play in offline mode
  • Ore blocks are no longer glowing underground
  • Ammo boxes are no longer extremely janky with high latency

Tweaks

  • Improved player animations
  • Improved player face texture
  • Ammo counter now turns red when out of ammo
  • Tall grass blocks can now be destroyed directly
  • You can no longer aim with the sniper rifle while reloading it
  • Separated menus for rockets and everything else in ammobox UI
  • Increased compression when sending world data to joining players
  • Renamed Capture The Flag mode to Warfare CTF
  • Renamed Classic CTF mode to Capture The Flag
  • Capture the flag is now the default game mode again
  • Players now start with dirt blocks instead of stone
  • Environment reflections are back
  • You can no longer sprint while holding the flag
  • Bots now have diminished vision at night
  • Changed resource costs for rocket types

Changed files in this update

