v1.3
Additions
- Added land mines
- Added mustard gas grenades
- Added medkits
- Added body armor
- Added night vision goggles
- Added cotton resource
- Added sulfur resource
- Added meds resource
- Added third person view (F5)
- Added cosmetic items
- Added 3 more achievements
- Added normal maps to tall grass
- New textures for grass, tall grass, leaves, sand, and logs
Removals
- Removed controller support
- Removed environment dropdown
Fixes
- Fixed helipad spawning in weird places on some maps
- Fixed barracks texture
- Fixed assault rifles looking weird when crouching
- Fixed bug where you could decrease the FOV by sprinting while moving back and to the left
- Fixed vehicles getting desynced
- Fixed weapons getting messed up if you ride a vehicle while crouching
- Fixed issue that made it impossible to play in offline mode
- Ore blocks are no longer glowing underground
- Ammo boxes are no longer extremely janky with high latency
Tweaks
- Improved player animations
- Improved player face texture
- Ammo counter now turns red when out of ammo
- Tall grass blocks can now be destroyed directly
- You can no longer aim with the sniper rifle while reloading it
- Separated menus for rockets and everything else in ammobox UI
- Increased compression when sending world data to joining players
- Renamed Capture The Flag mode to Warfare CTF
- Renamed Classic CTF mode to Capture The Flag
- Capture the flag is now the default game mode again
- Players now start with dirt blocks instead of stone
- Environment reflections are back
- You can no longer sprint while holding the flag
- Bots now have diminished vision at night
- Changed resource costs for rocket types
