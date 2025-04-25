 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18231303 Edited 25 April 2025 – 00:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi. Today I added new minigame to casino. It's not fully finished so it will be finished in future updates.
Main mechanic is finished but earnings/shapes/etc. need to be polished.
Also I need to add way to get bonus girls in pachinko.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2800981
