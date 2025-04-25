Hi. Today I added new minigame to casino. It's not fully finished so it will be finished in future updates.
Main mechanic is finished but earnings/shapes/etc. need to be polished.
Also I need to add way to get bonus girls in pachinko.
(BETA) Pachinko minigame
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi. Today I added new minigame to casino. It's not fully finished so it will be finished in future updates.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update