Hello again! Today we're patching some game breaking issues and adding some new How-To's:
New Features
- New How-To entries for Sea Goblin, Teleporters and Med Bot
Bug Fixes
-
Fix for softlock when pressing specific button combination at the Furnace
-
Fix for being able to interact with the Seaplane too early
-
Fixes for visibility of Toxic Barrels
Miscellaneous
- Changed compression for in-game videos. Install size of game reduced by about 100MB
If you find any bugs or have feedback on the game please join the DISCORD and let us know!
Changed files in this update