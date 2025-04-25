Hello again! Today we're patching some game breaking issues and adding some new How-To's:

New Features

New How-To entries for Sea Goblin, Teleporters and Med Bot

Bug Fixes

Fix for softlock when pressing specific button combination at the Furnace

Fix for being able to interact with the Seaplane too early

Fixes for visibility of Toxic Barrels

Miscellaneous

Changed compression for in-game videos. Install size of game reduced by about 100MB

If you find any bugs or have feedback on the game please join the DISCORD and let us know!