 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18231162 Edited 25 April 2025 – 04:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again! Today we're patching some game breaking issues and adding some new How-To's:

New Features

  • New How-To entries for Sea Goblin, Teleporters and Med Bot

Bug Fixes

  • Fix for softlock when pressing specific button combination at the Furnace

  • Fix for being able to interact with the Seaplane too early

  • Fixes for visibility of Toxic Barrels

Miscellaneous

  • Changed compression for in-game videos. Install size of game reduced by about 100MB

If you find any bugs or have feedback on the game please join the DISCORD and let us know!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2107541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link