Some small changes and fixes after the 1.0 release!

Made some small changes to the tutorial area to help with smoother onboarding

Buffed the electricity charge 'chain lightning' from 5 dmg -> 13 dmg, every 1.2 sec -> 1.0 sec

Healthpacks can now be picked up even when the player is at full health

Changed the default dash key to "L SHIFT". This can be re-bound in the settings.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an exploit related to the score where players could die and receive a single duplicate score per-level

Attempted a fix at a rare bug causing players to not be able to dash on certain systems/regions

Your feedback helps us to make some final tweaks and changes before we consider Clockwork Sword a finished game!

Thanks for playing,

Clockdrive Games