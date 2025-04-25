Some small changes and fixes after the 1.0 release!
Updates:
-
Made some small changes to the tutorial area to help with smoother onboarding
-
Buffed the electricity charge 'chain lightning' from 5 dmg -> 13 dmg, every 1.2 sec -> 1.0 sec
-
Healthpacks can now be picked up even when the player is at full health
-
Changed the default dash key to "L SHIFT". This can be re-bound in the settings.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an exploit related to the score where players could die and receive a single duplicate score per-level
-
Attempted a fix at a rare bug causing players to not be able to dash on certain systems/regions
Your feedback helps us to make some final tweaks and changes before we consider Clockwork Sword a finished game!
Thanks for playing,
Clockdrive Games
