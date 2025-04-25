 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18231103 Edited 25 April 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some small changes and fixes after the 1.0 release!

Updates:

  • Made some small changes to the tutorial area to help with smoother onboarding

  • Buffed the electricity charge 'chain lightning' from 5 dmg -> 13 dmg, every 1.2 sec -> 1.0 sec

  • Healthpacks can now be picked up even when the player is at full health

  • Changed the default dash key to "L SHIFT". This can be re-bound in the settings.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an exploit related to the score where players could die and receive a single duplicate score per-level

  • Attempted a fix at a rare bug causing players to not be able to dash on certain systems/regions

Your feedback helps us to make some final tweaks and changes before we consider Clockwork Sword a finished game!

Thanks for playing,

Clockdrive Games

