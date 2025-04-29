TLDR
-
You can now publish Rooms 2 inventions that include beta content!
-
More creator moderation tool improvements.
-
You can now add UGC items to your wishlist!
Rooms 2
-
Enabled invention publishing for Rooms 2 inventions with beta content.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause Object Property chips not to show up in the palette as expected.
-
Object Property chips and event receivers are now supported in inventions, even when not including an object with that property.
-
Fixed R2 hierarchy view ordering of root objects.
-
Fixed bug where Rooms 2 rotators/pistons could permanently stop moving on authority change or on player leaving.
-
Deprecated/Replaced Piston/Rotator Get Speed chips to now be accurate in containers.
-
Fixed a bug where CV2 rotator speeds were affected by scale - this fix will only affect newly placed rotators, existing ones will need a new option "Scale Affects Speed (Legacy)" toggled in the config menu.
-
CV2 Pistons are still affected by scale by default, though they also now have this setting to turn that off.
-
Fixed a bug where the CV2 event "Target Hit" on the Piston did not consistently fire.
-
Fixed a bug where CV2 pistons with a configured nonzero default speed might not move when the room loads.
-
Fixed a bug where CV2 pistons that are already moving on room load might not fire their first Target Hit event.
-
Fixed a bug where CV2 pistons/rotators would stop on Rec Room Object Reset even if they had default speeds configured for them to start moving immediately on room load. This bugfix will apply to all new pistons/rotators, but will need to be manually enabled in the config menu for existing ones in case your room relies on this behavior.
-
CV2 Rotator max speed raised to 360 degrees/second.
-
You can no longer clone pivots.
-
Immortal objects have been made mortal again.
-
Fixed a bug where the invention store was sometimes empty in Rooms 2.
-
Fixed a bug where you couldn't close your watch after switching to the select tool.
Circuits
-
A respawning player will no longer fire a stale On Player Grounded event with the surface they were standing on before respawning.
-
The Respawn chip will no longer have players inherit the velocity of the platform they were previously standing on before respawning.
-
Reduced default rolloff distance of the Play Audio At Position chip. This change will only apply to newly spawned chips. Existing chips saved as part of a room will not be changed.
-
Added the Root Object Hit by Melee Collision, Root Object Hit by Explosive, and Root Object Hit by Player Events.
General Improvements & Bug Fixes
-
More creator moderation tool improvements!
-
Adding a link to a player's room ban history from their profile.
-
Ability to unban a player from multiple rooms at once (rooms I moderate, co-own, or created).
-
Adding a button to refresh the current room instance if things are getting too hairy.
-
Added a room reset button to the room details page.
-
Added support for the new Widget Watch profile panel.
-
Updated the app icon on mobile.
-
You can now add UGC avatar items to your wishlist!
-
Made signing up for RR+ a bit more accessible.
-
Quaternion ports and variables now default to a valid quaternion with no rotation.
-
Quaternion and Vector3 port previews are now more compact when viewed with the maker pen.
-
You can now switch between classic maker pen and mobile maker pen without flying ending or your maker pen selection canceling.
-
Fixed the gift button being incorrectly disabled for some items.
-
Fixed an issue where any AGOnly tags would cause the invention tag updates to fail.
-
Fixed the Fly Vignetting option getting incorrectly applied to non-flying movement.
Rec Room Studio
- All Rec Room Studio Objects are now able to be recolored! You can use the Maker Pen's Recolor tool, the Rec Room Object Set Color chip, or the Configuration panel for the Studio Object to change its color. If your Studio Object contains any Instance Recolor components, the object's color will apply only to the Renderers specified by Instance Recolor. If there are no Instance Recolor components, then the object's color will apply to all Renderers inside the Studio Object.
Classic Bean Update
This week, if you are using the classic bean, you will automatically be upgraded to the new bean when you log in. You'll still have the option to switch back for a limited time, but we wanted to see how this nudge may encourage more players to upgrade.
Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more:https://rec.net/creator
We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here: https://forum.rec.net/
Changed files in this update