You can now add UGC items to your wishlist!

You can now publish Rooms 2 inventions that include beta content!

Enabled invention publishing for Rooms 2 inventions with beta content.

Fixed an issue that could cause Object Property chips not to show up in the palette as expected.

Object Property chips and event receivers are now supported in inventions, even when not including an object with that property.

Fixed R2 hierarchy view ordering of root objects.

Fixed bug where Rooms 2 rotators/pistons could permanently stop moving on authority change or on player leaving.

Deprecated/Replaced Piston/Rotator Get Speed chips to now be accurate in containers.

Fixed a bug where CV2 rotator speeds were affected by scale - this fix will only affect newly placed rotators, existing ones will need a new option "Scale Affects Speed (Legacy)" toggled in the config menu.

CV2 Pistons are still affected by scale by default, though they also now have this setting to turn that off.

Fixed a bug where the CV2 event "Target Hit" on the Piston did not consistently fire.

Fixed a bug where CV2 pistons with a configured nonzero default speed might not move when the room loads.

Fixed a bug where CV2 pistons that are already moving on room load might not fire their first Target Hit event.

Fixed a bug where CV2 pistons/rotators would stop on Rec Room Object Reset even if they had default speeds configured for them to start moving immediately on room load. This bugfix will apply to all new pistons/rotators, but will need to be manually enabled in the config menu for existing ones in case your room relies on this behavior.

CV2 Rotator max speed raised to 360 degrees/second.

You can no longer clone pivots.

Immortal objects have been made mortal again.

Fixed a bug where the invention store was sometimes empty in Rooms 2.