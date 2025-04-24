 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18230990 Edited 24 April 2025 – 23:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug fixes:
Resurrection locations
Attempts to fix server lag issues

Update Compensation CDK: FMTC04225THFSG

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2324111
