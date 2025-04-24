Hello everyone! I know there hasn't been any updates for a long while now, however I had some family issues that prevented me from properly working on FREEFLOW so I haven't been able to work on U7 much.

Anyway, lets get into the...

**

PATCH NOTES:

**

**

Added

**

Added Level 9

Added Level 10

Added Secret Level for chapter 2

Added "Music Volume" to the settings

Added a display to show what graphics setting you are on, as its hard to tell.

Re-added the FPS Limiter as now it actually works.

Removed

Nothing

**

Known Bugs

**

Secret Level for chapter 2 tends to break UI. Reason, unknown. Fix, restart game

Graphics display may break on a game restart. Reason, unknown. Fix, click the option again.

Pause menu buttons may not work in a certain area. Reason, known but unfixed as of this update. Fix, click on the far edges of the buttons.



REPORT ANY BUGS TO THE DISCORD SERVER, IN THE BUG-HUNTERS CHANNEL

Enjoy the update!