Hello everyone! I know there hasn't been any updates for a long while now, however I had some family issues that prevented me from properly working on FREEFLOW so I haven't been able to work on U7 much.
Anyway, lets get into the...
**
PATCH NOTES:
**
**
Added
**
Added Level 9
Added Level 10
Added Secret Level for chapter 2
Added "Music Volume" to the settings
Added a display to show what graphics setting you are on, as its hard to tell.
Re-added the FPS Limiter as now it actually works.
Removed
Nothing
**
Known Bugs
**
Secret Level for chapter 2 tends to break UI. Reason, unknown. Fix, restart game
Graphics display may break on a game restart. Reason, unknown. Fix, click the option again.
Pause menu buttons may not work in a certain area. Reason, known but unfixed as of this update. Fix, click on the far edges of the buttons.
REPORT ANY BUGS TO THE DISCORD SERVER, IN THE BUG-HUNTERS CHANNEL
Enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update