WHOA 0.98 where does the time go?! Looks like we're getting close to the real deal, the real show, Episode 1 Point 0! This update is a HUGE one before we go LIVE so strap in and get ready for the BIGGEST UPDATE YET!

Visual Changes

New Aesthetic

We're changing the look and feel, starting with the look! We've gone ahead and COMPLETELY REVAMPED the visual style of this gameshow. With new visual style comes new graphical settings to get things looking how you want them to look.

New Transitions

While you catch your breath between the Arena and the Greenroom, feast your eyes on our brand-new stream layout! That's right! During those loading screens, you can now READ 'LIVE' REACTIONS from our bloodthirsty viewers in the chat! See what the audience REALLY thinks about your performance! Are they cheering for your survival or BETTING ON YOUR DEMISE? The ratings are through the roof, and the comments are ABSOLUTELY SAVAGE! Stay tuned—the audience is waiting, and the show must go on!



Gameplay Changes

Sign the Waiver

Having trouble reading it? Don't worry you weren't going to read it anyway.

Decide on a Team Name and individually sign up to compete in 7 Minutes in Hell! Each contestant will need to sign their own form. If teammates perish along the way, you'll need to find a replacement.



Ready Set... Starting Room

Let's make things feel like a real gameshow! What better place to start than well... the starting room! Newly equipped with Sponsor loading platform and item dispense chute! Perform your stretches and get equipped to face the challenges that await you ahead. We even went through the trouble of making sure there was a 'live' studio audience, get it? THEY'RE DYING TO MEET YOU!



Changing the Rules

7 Minutes. Find Exit. Win.

Ok so the rules didn't really change but while finding the exit should be a BREEZE, here's the TWIST—it's LOCKED UP TIGHT! That's right! You'll need to collect those CASH BOXES scattered throughout the Arena if you want ANY CHANCE of escape! NO MONEY, NO EXIT, NO EXCEPTIONS!



Workbench + Scanner = Learning

Check out that state-of-the-art SUPER SCANNER! Place those collected treasures right in and watch them get ANALYZED to the MAX, and BOOM! All that juicy information zips straight to the monitor as well as your workbench in the greenroom! Who knows perhaps you'll learn something. Who says learning can't be educational?



Contestant Boards

Have you ever found the exit and wondered how your teammates were making out? Check out how much value their worth on the contestant displays found in the exit rooms to see who is worth waiting for.



Oh the Insanity!

HOLD ONTO YOUR MINDS, FOLKS! Next to that nifty little health meter, we now have a sanity check. What happens when you lose sanity you may ask, perhaps you'll see things that aren't there, maybe you'll start hearing things, perhaps you'll see things that aren't there, perhaps you'll think that you read the same sentence twice but not sure if you read that before (ha gotcha). Maintain your sanity, there may be items that can help with that.



Down and Not Out (Yet)

Sometimes you get knocked down, but with help of teammates, ideally with an insta-revive, you can get back up again... ONCE! You could say you only get up to a second wind in these Arenas! MAKE IT COUNT!

7 Minutes in Hell: The Addiction

When contestants extract 7MIH: The Addiction cards, they'll be added to ALL contestant's Collector Albums. No more needing to hide them from your teammates, sharing is caring.

Welcome New Hires!

We brought in some new hires to mix things up and keep things interesting. They look forward to meeting you. AND BY MEETING, WE MEAN HUNTING YOU DOWN!

**** Employee Name Description Rats These bite-sized bundles of hyperactive disappointment launch themselves at contestants like they're auditioning for 'America's Got Rabies'. Centipede Nature’s little overachiever with too many legs and not enough chill. Mother & Daughter The Daughter is here to haunt your existence, all because she 'wants to play.' And trust me, you don't want to be on her bad side because if she's not happy, Big Mommy is going to show up—and let’s just say, she’s not exactly the nurturing type. Leaper This wall-crawling drama queen perches on ceilings like it’s auditioning for a horror ballet, just waiting to pounce on whoever's got the highest sanity. Craig This lumbering furball roams the Outdoors map like he’s looking for lost Wi-Fi

GREAT RATINGS MEAN NEW SPONSORS! Check out the latest additions to our sponsorship network that may want to sponsor you in the future!

Bulduck Ramen Spicier than your grandma in a bikini jumping on a trampoline. CyБЗЯ SecurЗ: ѦmЭricaИ CompaИy Security by Americans for Americans. MudCat Dating No verification, no barriers, just dates. Notflix Streaming No movies, just a bunch of cancelled pilots. Skylink Internet Satellites High speeds, high latency, high prices. Twatch TV Hot tub streams all day every day. Victor's Secret Apparel Spicy underwear for the men in our lives. Wik Wok Less time reading terms of service and more time scrolling.

Sponsor tokens unlock new Arena upgrades in the shop!

When selecting a sponsor, a coordinating sponsor token will be spawned in the next Arena, find it then extract it to add a new Arena upgrade to the shop!



Greenroom Renovations

What happened to that bookshelf? Anyways looks like there have been A LOT of additions to the Greenroom order forms; MORE decorations, MORE space, MORE things to unlock for your space and relax. Each area has its own order sheet with the Next Day Shipping option available.

New Room: Dressing Room

LOOK YOUR BEST FOR THE CAMERAS! Prepare yourself for the spotlight in the brand new dressing room!

New Room: Gymnasium

FLEX THOSE MUSCLES! Get the elevator fixed to gain access to the Gymnasium. A large space for lots of activities! Decorate this space to get into shape! Play some hoops, get some boxing sparing matches going, perhaps some gymnastics to show off how agile you are.

New Collectibles: Statues

Scattered throughout the Arenas are statues of our beloved Employees. Collect them all and display them prominently on the display!

Greenroom Posters

Greenroom posters can be unlocked through lifetime earning milestones and achievements. Add some variety to the walls. SHOW OFF YOUR ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN STYLE!



Plans change, so does the roadmap. As we get ready for Episode 1.0 here are some things you can look forward to:



WOW, WHAT AN UPDATE! This is one of our largest updates yet as we prepare for the official launch of 7 Minutes in Hell!

