Hey Everyone!

Another HUUUGE update today!

But before we go into details, let us start with a big heartfelt THANK YOU from our team! We received tons of amazing support from you, and it is extremely satisfying to the whole team watching you all play and enjoy our game!

We know it is not perfect yet, and rest assured that our team is 100% committed to ironing out all the bugs, crashes, or optimization problems. We already made 4 smaller technical patches and expect more soon!

Most importantly, we have fixed the majority of the issues that were crashing the game in some players' cases. We are continuing to work on the technical state of the game and performance!

NOW! To the big news.

We are extremely excited (and quite stressed, too :D) to announce the 1.0 launch date for Tainted Grail: the Fall of Avalon!

Here is the launch date trailer!

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon will launch on Steam, Xbox, and PS5 on the...

23rd of May, at 5 pm CET!

Third Person Perspective

As you can see from the trailer, our team has taken in your feedback, given their best, and managed to implement a TPP view! Note that it will be available when the 1.0 version is released!

Let us highlight that while it will be playable, it is FAR from perfect, so we genuinely recommend playing in First Person View (this game was designed for FPP). But we know there are people who have problems with the FPP view, so we worked hard to add it as an “accessibility feature”.

Our monthly update video made by WolfheartFPS (actually dedicated to TPP!) will be slightly delayed this time. We’ll link it here tomorrow; stay tuned!

As we have communicated before, with 1.0, we will do one last save wipe, and that’s it!

From there on out, you can fully experience the game, finish the full main quest, and enjoy exploration of all 3 huge regions.

We estimate the game to take around 50-70 hours to complete (main quest + a selection of side quests), but if you want to see and collect everything… well, prepare for a bit more :D

A few most important highlights of the full version of the game:

Access to the FULL game! 3 huge regions to explore (Misty Horns of the South, Cuanacht bathed in sun, and snowy Forlorn Swords)

50-70 hours of gameplay

Full, branching main story quest with hundreds of different endings

200+ side quests

250+ unique NPCs

400+ unique weapons, including shields

55+ unique spells + 14 soul cubes

75+ dungeons

100+ unique enemies, including variants

Supporter Edition

We have also prepared a special Supporter Edition of the game! You’ll be able to grab it once the 1.0 version is released.

With this edition, you will get:

Digital artbook (a few examples below)











OST from the game (a few track examples below)





But most importantly: the one and only GOLDEN HORSE ARMOR!* <wink wink>





Now, you might ask yourself: why would I need a golden horse armour in a single-player game, especially if the horse is immortal? Good question!

Anyway, this pack will be 9.99 USD and is 100% not needed to play the game, but we will be extremely grateful for any extra support!

To be honest, we could add some more “cosmetic stuff” to the premium edition, like a beautiful Kelpie mount our team has created. But we decided against it. It would be kinda silly in a single-player game, wouldn't it?

Instead, you will have to work hard within the game to get to the Kelpie mount as a reward ^^





So, all of the cool stuff will be in the base edition of the game, but if you feel extra generous and you want to flex your wealth, there is always pointless, beautiful, golden armour. Golden, but modest.

_this joke was much better without certain* remaster shadow-dropping on our asses :D But since we already had it prepared for quite some time…

On a serious note, it is so good to see Oblivion coming back with such a style! It is one of the games that shaped us when we were kids / teens, and continues to be a huge source of inspiration. BIG congratulations to the team responsible for the remaster! We can’t wait to get back to Cyrodiil ourselves, but for now… well, we have a game to finish first! And we are honestly doing our best to deliver something unique that we hope you will remember for quite a long time ;) _

New, cool stuff!

Now! We are also adding TONS of amazing stuff to the game. Seriously, the amount of content in 1.0 is quite crazy. If you told us this is the final scope of the game, once we started working on it, we would laugh really hard :P

But here we are! And we cannot wait for you all to experience it.

Our team is going full speed, and your support is really helping us get through the hard time of getting the game actually finished.

The biggest screenshot dump ever, to pump up the hype a bit! :D















































Achievements

On top of that, we have prepared for all of you some serious challenges in the form of quite epic achievements to get!

So, you will get quite a lot to do on 1.0! ; )

1.0 Beta?

Oh, you made it till the very end of this lengthy update?

That must mean you are quite interested in the game, hmm?

How about giving us a hand and helping with 1.0 Beta testing? We are starting it TODAY.

You can apply HERE; selected people will get access to the full game (still with some missing content/bugs, etc.) and our secret Discord room, where we gather all the bug reports, feedback, and everything related.

To anyone with the time and willingness to help, we would be extremely grateful!

We'll start contacting the selected people no earlier than Monday, 28th. Stay tuned!

Now, back to making the game!

This feels almost unbelievable, but it’s less than a month to go… Let that sink in :D

Stay safe, and stay tuned, travelers!

Questline / Awaken Realms

Oh, and before we go: Patch Notes 0.9e!

In the meantime, we managed to sneak in another small hotfix! We know you are all very busy with another RPG that has just been released, but we have some very good news for you.

The main crash that has been plaguing you since the release of 0.9 should now be fixed \o/ (usually changing scenes, opening inventories)

If you experience any crashes after this patch, please let us know what you were doing and how often it happens, as it would be something else that we would need to track down

We have backported the fix for crashes when using a gamepad on locked choices mentioned in the previous patch notes

And another long-awaited change

Windows Defender snapping our game should be no more! We've begun signing the game with a trusted source that should prevent any future antivirus shenanigans

Two more significant fixes

Fixed white screen on game load with UI visible (Turns out DLSS does not like the number 3. Don't ask us why)

The patch note pop-up that was meant to show for everyone playing v0.9 did not display on hotfix patches (0.9a, etc.). We really wanted to make sure that everyone launching the game knew about the save wipe for 1.0. Unfortunately, this bug snuck in. We're sorry for this

And a tiny cherry on top

Your base movement speed stat should now save and load correctly. It completely reset after a load. oops

