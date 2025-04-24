 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18230771 Edited 24 April 2025 – 23:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This was do to an offscreen particle made for the projectiles.
It is now moved completely out of view (Since Unity occasionally sent a projectile with such force that it traveled on screen).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3398741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link