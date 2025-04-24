This was do to an offscreen particle made for the projectiles.
It is now moved completely out of view (Since Unity occasionally sent a projectile with such force that it traveled on screen).
Random Particles No Longer Appear In Dungeon
Update notes via Steam Community
This was do to an offscreen particle made for the projectiles.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update