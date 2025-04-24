The first 24 hours of Little Spaceman's launch were a success!

I (Noguiin) am truly grateful to everyone for the support!

Based on your feedback and suggestions, I’ve made a few improvements to the story mode of the game:

Chapter 1 - Stage 3 has been rebalanced. Its difficulty now better matches the rest of Chapter 1 (which is meant to be easy).

From now on, completing any story mode stage will reward you with 100 coins.

Found a bug? Got a question or suggestion?

Feel free to post it in the game’s Steam Community or use the support button on the game page!