24 April 2025 Build 18230605 Edited 24 April 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

-fixed a bug that would make player buff icons invisible after pausing and un-pausing
-fixed a bug where the bard attack sounds would stay at fixed volume

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2976161
