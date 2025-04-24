Bug Fixes
-fixed a bug that would make player buff icons invisible after pausing and un-pausing
-fixed a bug where the bard attack sounds would stay at fixed volume
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
-fixed a bug that would make player buff icons invisible after pausing and un-pausing
-fixed a bug where the bard attack sounds would stay at fixed volume
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update