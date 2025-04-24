Quality of Life:

I'm working on making the menus a bit more informative and clear. Including adding a close button for mouse users.

Each one of these updates adds just a little more polish to the game.

Bugs:

There was a looming bug where once a quest was started the items suddenly became unclickable. This should have been resolved in this patch. I was able to replicate the problem and find it's source.

Should it persist let me know.

Edits:

Fixed the Conductor's dialogue to make sense.