Quality of Life:
I'm working on making the menus a bit more informative and clear. Including adding a close button for mouse users.
Each one of these updates adds just a little more polish to the game.
Bugs:
There was a looming bug where once a quest was started the items suddenly became unclickable. This should have been resolved in this patch. I was able to replicate the problem and find it's source.
Should it persist let me know.
Edits:
Fixed the Conductor's dialogue to make sense.
