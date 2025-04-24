There is now a basic tutorial in the game to end the confusion of many users not knowing which button does what and how to start the game. the tutorial can't cover everything at the moment, but I believe it will be very useful for learning about the game.

Bug fixes and other changes.

You can now freely control the camera to make the car driving feel better, it's less slippery and you can now drive with a better feel.

When you drag an item, if you have an axe in your hand, it was swinging the axe, I fixed this problem and now you can do what you want when you have an axe in your hand.

I increased the door opening distance so that you can open the door without having to get to the bottom of the door.

I fixed the problem that a certain part of the button was not working when switching between items in the MarketPlace menu, and now it seems to be working smoothly.

I think there is no need to mention that I have fixed many more minor bug fixes and localization problems

I would like to remind you that a new update will come every day and you can produce more than 100 items in the finished game.

If you experience anything negative you can contact me via discord mail or steam community page.