Hey everyone, after 4 years of development, Bryce Tiles is finally here!

This is version 1.0.0 and hopefully there won't be any game-breaking bugs, but if you do come across anything, please send it along via the bug-reporting google form: https://forms.gle/hhS7AYHNs4RWBGSQ6

There's a nice 15% launch discount, nearly 30 achievements (one shy), lots of secrets to discover and 100 main levels with 30 bonus puzzles in the additional campaigns!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2144990/Bryce_Tiles/

There was also a level editor and workshop upload feature that I had hoped to have working for launch, but a few things broke and it'll take a little longer to get that working again! Once it's in some kinda stable state, I'll share the launch option to test it out with and eventually update the game with it available properly.

The soundtrack is also available with over 3 hours of songs and variations, and there's a secret tool included you can use to hack the game... but I'd recommend you play through first so as not to spoil the surprises and secrets!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3663740/Bryce_Tiles_Soundtrack/?snr=1_5_9__405

I'll be slowly updating social media with the news of the release, some clips of the levels being played and maybe some secret hints! Come down to the discord to ask any questions or tell us what you think about the game, we're a small but dedicated community of Bryce fans! https://discord.gg/5DVu6dh

Thanks to everyone who played the original BME¹ and had fun and waited for this semi-sequel! I think there's even more interesting things to discover in Bryce Tiles and hopefully you'll enjoy all of the work that was put into it! Keep on Brycein'!