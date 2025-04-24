 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18230498 Edited 24 April 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A little maintenance update with some polish and behind-the-scenes fixes to keep your cafe running smooth as silk (or soft as a kitten paw 🐾).

🔧 Fixes & Tweaks:

  • 💬 Tooltips now show their fonts properly! No more invisible whispers.

  • 🧍‍♀️ Added extra checks for customers heading to attractions to prevent odd behavior.

  • 🎯 Fixed a highlight bug where items stayed lit up after using Shift to place duplicates.

  • 📚 Cleaned up a few issues in the tutorial UI to make onboarding smoother!

  • 🖥️ Fixed the bug where the game would stay always on top or act weird when switching monitors.

Thanks for hanging out with us in the cafe! More exciting updates are brewing ☕🐈‍⬛
As always, if you have feedback or just want to show off your cafe, swing by the Discord!
🔗 https://discord.gg/jqnKH3wDj4

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2978182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link