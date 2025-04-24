A little maintenance update with some polish and behind-the-scenes fixes to keep your cafe running smooth as silk (or soft as a kitten paw 🐾).

🔧 Fixes & Tweaks:

💬 Tooltips now show their fonts properly! No more invisible whispers.

🧍‍♀️ Added extra checks for customers heading to attractions to prevent odd behavior.

🎯 Fixed a highlight bug where items stayed lit up after using Shift to place duplicates.

📚 Cleaned up a few issues in the tutorial UI to make onboarding smoother!

🖥️ Fixed the bug where the game would stay always on top or act weird when switching monitors.

Thanks for hanging out with us in the cafe! More exciting updates are brewing ☕🐈‍⬛

As always, if you have feedback or just want to show off your cafe, swing by the Discord!

🔗 https://discord.gg/jqnKH3wDj4