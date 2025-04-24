 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18230490 Edited 24 April 2025 – 23:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
New CGs for the Elvish Update, along with minor fixes.

  • 5 New CGs added for Madame Claudia, fitting the new portrait.

  • Now included in the Gallery too.

  • Bleeding status effect now indicates "bleeding" instead of "poisoned".

