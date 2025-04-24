New CGs for the Elvish Update, along with minor fixes.
-
5 New CGs added for Madame Claudia, fitting the new portrait.
-
Now included in the Gallery too.
-
Bleeding status effect now indicates "bleeding" instead of "poisoned".
