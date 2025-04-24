 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18230453 Edited 24 April 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

This week, the long awaited "remove card" feature has been added to the shop along with re-rolling card selection. Rumours are saying there is a brand new enemy creature hiding in the tall grass, I think they are calling it "Tidepeck"? A handful of new cards have also been added as well as a balance pass on the starting deck and multiple draft decks.

Changes

  • Added card remove option to shop
  • Separated the Common + Uncommon from Rare Cards in the Shop
  • Common + Uncommon cards are now less expensive on average
  • Added re-roll buttons for all card rarities
  • Added new creature "Tidepeck" to the battle pool
  • Re-balanced various draft decks
  • Nerfed Mudmor's HP by 10 (now 65)
  • Added new card "Fish Feast"
  • Added new card "Fish"
  • Added new card "Quick Think"
  • Added new card "Pushback"
  • Added new card "Tussle"
  • Added new card "Yoink"
  • Added new card "Bluntclaw"

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3593791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link