Overview
This week, the long awaited "remove card" feature has been added to the shop along with re-rolling card selection. Rumours are saying there is a brand new enemy creature hiding in the tall grass, I think they are calling it "Tidepeck"? A handful of new cards have also been added as well as a balance pass on the starting deck and multiple draft decks.
Changes
- Added card remove option to shop
- Separated the Common + Uncommon from Rare Cards in the Shop
- Common + Uncommon cards are now less expensive on average
- Added re-roll buttons for all card rarities
- Added new creature "Tidepeck" to the battle pool
- Re-balanced various draft decks
- Nerfed Mudmor's HP by 10 (now 65)
- Added new card "Fish Feast"
- Added new card "Fish"
- Added new card "Quick Think"
- Added new card "Pushback"
- Added new card "Tussle"
- Added new card "Yoink"
- Added new card "Bluntclaw"
Changed files in this update