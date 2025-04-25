🌌Starless Abyss is out now on Steam!!🌌

We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by your support and excitement over the past few months, and we can’t thank our amazing Starless community enough! The time you’ve put into the demo, the playtests, and the incredible feedback you’ve shared has meant the (perilous and Eldritch infested) world to us. We wouldn’t be where we are without you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3167970/Starless_Abyss/

We learned a ton from the demo and used that feedback to level things up. Here are just a few of the awesome additions you’ll find in the full game:

Undo: We all make mistakes, and loads of you asked for the ability to undo when you move your ships to the wrong hex. Well, now you can, as long as you do it before taking any actions!

Codex: You can now view all cards, artifacts, ships, and rituals in an informative codex! We’ll be adding even more to it post-release.

Favoured mode: Introducing a brand-new Favoured mode! It gives you extra starting HP and Shield, and lets you fully repair between acts. It won’t affect your achievements or change enemy behavior, so you can learn the game with a bit of breathing room.

Depth modifiers: Love a challenge? Pick and choose from a selection of Depth modifiers! Each one gives you bonus experience to help unlock everything faster! They come with their own achievements too, for that extra layer of bragging rights.

Steam Deck Verification:The demo ran beautifully on the Steam Deck, and now Valve’s given us the official Steam Deck Verified badge… so you know it’s true!

Tons of Content: The demo was packed with things to explore, weapons and ships to find, and enemies to fight and the full release has even more! You’ll get to play with three new Proximae and source your gear from brand-new factions.

Oh and mines now explode.

Go and jump in right now and take the fight to the Eldritch, it’s time for you to show us what you’ve got Proximae!

If you’re enjoying Starless Abyss, leave us a review and let us know what you’ve been loving about the game so far!

Good luck out there… you’ll need it.