 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18230234 Edited 24 April 2025 – 22:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update:
FIXED Bug creating sequels with production problems in original project that causes save game corruption. Unfortuantely this update cannot fix your corrupt saved game files. I apologize for the incovenience but you will have to delete any saved game file that is corrupt.

FIXED: Bug that did not allow you to see any storyline that you entered after the Talent is locked.

FIXED: Talent Pool displayed award winners the month before the ceremony takes place.

ADDED: Expanded HM4 Help file for sorting Talent, Directors, and Writer.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3536761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link