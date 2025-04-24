In this update:

FIXED Bug creating sequels with production problems in original project that causes save game corruption. Unfortuantely this update cannot fix your corrupt saved game files. I apologize for the incovenience but you will have to delete any saved game file that is corrupt.

FIXED: Bug that did not allow you to see any storyline that you entered after the Talent is locked.

FIXED: Talent Pool displayed award winners the month before the ceremony takes place.

ADDED: Expanded HM4 Help file for sorting Talent, Directors, and Writer.