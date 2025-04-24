This latest version is out now. It’s a big improvement over the last one — especially when it comes to controller support, which had major issues before. While there are still some bugs to iron out, this update fixes a lot and adds a bunch of helpful features.

🛠️ What’s Changed:

• Much better controller handling and mapping

• A new controller help function

• Added a basic Training Mode to get you started

• General fixes and usability improvements

This build should feel more solid overall, but if you hit any problems, let me know — your feedback is a big help as I keep refining things.