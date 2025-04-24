 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18230048 Edited 24 April 2025 – 22:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This latest version is out now. It’s a big improvement over the last one — especially when it comes to controller support, which had major issues before. While there are still some bugs to iron out, this update fixes a lot and adds a bunch of helpful features.

🛠️ What’s Changed:
• Much better controller handling and mapping
• A new controller help function
• Added a basic Training Mode to get you started
• General fixes and usability improvements

This build should feel more solid overall, but if you hit any problems, let me know — your feedback is a big help as I keep refining things.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3485001
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3485002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link