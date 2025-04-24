 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18230000 Edited 24 April 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This patch fixes the broken ladder mechanics.

Fixed ladder drop being broken and not removable through customization.
Fixed HUD drop hint not showing when holding equipment items.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3103461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link