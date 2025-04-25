If you missed the announcement from earlier this week, the default build has been updated to Kepler 21530, mostly with changes for improved Deck / Controller support, with a few other patches.
Deck/Controller Improvements:
-
Improved Save & Load menus to enable all functionality via controller inputs, including toggling selections for delete, deleting old autosaves, etc.
-
When text scaling is set to maximum (set by default on the Deck) all text should be a minimum of 9 pixels high at 1280x800 resolution.
-
Eliminated areas where scaled text overlaps other UI elements
-
Dropdowns now keep current selection in view when using controller
-
All text input fields should bring up the virtual keyboard on the Deck
-
Now possible to toggle highlight, fog in map mode
-
Research panel correctly keeps research selection in view
-
In cases where there are two scrollviews visible (such as the ship log), right stick scrolls the first, dpad scrolls the second.
-
Cargo screen allows for quickly analyzing items and proceeding to the next
-
Improved input handling in the shipyard
-
Chromaplate swatch customization now works with controller
-
Crew help should correctly reference controller inputs instead of keyboard if the controller is being used
General fixes:
-
If the player has set a "design goal", the trade screen previously did not show shortfalls in the faction's own reserve currency. Now it does.
-
Rendering optimization when in map mode
-
Several minor typos
There's also a small patch, currently on the opt-in beta branch that I expect to deploy to default in the next few days. This will fix:
-
If the player is in Planning Mode in the shipyard they will be able to load blueprints that they do not have the tech/resources for
-
"Exit station" and "Delete saves" alert/confirmation dialogues now allow selection of a button when using the controller
-
Several more minor typos
In other news, my wife and I are planning a trip at the end of May where I plan to attend the Nordic Game Conference in Sweden, so there will be a pause in regular updates around that time.
Until next week!
- Kevin
