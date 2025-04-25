 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18229974
If you missed the announcement from earlier this week, the default build has been updated to Kepler 21530, mostly with changes for improved Deck / Controller support, with a few other patches.

Deck/Controller Improvements:

  • Improved Save & Load menus to enable all functionality via controller inputs, including toggling selections for delete, deleting old autosaves, etc.

  • When text scaling is set to maximum (set by default on the Deck) all text should be a minimum of 9 pixels high at 1280x800 resolution.

  • Eliminated areas where scaled text overlaps other UI elements

  • Dropdowns now keep current selection in view when using controller

  • All text input fields should bring up the virtual keyboard on the Deck

  • Now possible to toggle highlight, fog in map mode

  • Research panel correctly keeps research selection in view

  • In cases where there are two scrollviews visible (such as the ship log), right stick scrolls the first, dpad scrolls the second.

  • Cargo screen allows for quickly analyzing items and proceeding to the next

  • Improved input handling in the shipyard

  • Chromaplate swatch customization now works with controller

  • Crew help should correctly reference controller inputs instead of keyboard if the controller is being used

General fixes:

  • If the player has set a "design goal", the trade screen previously did not show shortfalls in the faction's own reserve currency. Now it does.

  • Rendering optimization when in map mode

  • Several minor typos

There's also a small patch, currently on the opt-in beta branch that I expect to deploy to default in the next few days. This will fix:

  • If the player is in Planning Mode in the shipyard they will be able to load blueprints that they do not have the tech/resources for

  • "Exit station" and "Delete saves" alert/confirmation dialogues now allow selection of a button when using the controller

  • Several more minor typos

In other news, my wife and I are planning a trip at the end of May where I plan to attend the Nordic Game Conference in Sweden, so there will be a pause in regular updates around that time.

Until next week!

  • Kevin

