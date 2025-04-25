Hello all! I am happy to announce that the wait for Title Update 6 is over! This update mainly focuses on improving upon already added features, and improving visuals. Here is the full list of features:

Let There Be Light!

As discussed before, Tiny Pixel Planets now has a light render. I am really happy with how this turned out, and I want to sometime make a video explaining how it works. It is really efficient and runs well even on older devices. A lot of shader magic involved on this one. Along with the light system is of course lights. Colored LED lights, torches, and lanterns will help light up your world. Display blocks have also gone through a massive change, and now look really good!



Using the updated display blocks!

Crafting GUI Rework!

Why I allowed the old crafting system to exist for so long may never be known. What is known is that I am here to make up for my mistakes. Introducing Super Amazing Button Crafting V2: Ultra (SABCV2U for short). Easily shows what you can and can't craft, as well as the resources required. Also displays how much of those resources you have in your inventory.

New Character Design!

Say hello to the new you! Now with the ability to customize eyes, more hairstyles, and revamped armor, the new character design has it all.

Other Features

This update adds a lot, here is a brief overview of everything not mentioned above.

Features

Added quartz bricks for every color variant

Added Asteroid rock bricks, polished, and carved ateroid rock

Added timespeed [float] command

Upgraded items (Including upgrade modules) now shine

Upgrade modules now say what they apply to

Now able to split up items when transfering between volumes (Such as chests)

Added cooking pot which completely overhuals the previous food system.

Added new tutorial system and replaced the old tutorial button with a walkthrough button.

Updated settings menu, now each category has it's own tab

Added sound effects and environment audio sliders under audio settings

Settings menu can now be accessed from the in game pause menu

Added walking sfx

Player walk animation now varries with player speed

Player now uses oxygen when underwater

Bubbles now form from player when underwater

Added placing and breaking sound effects

Added coal ore (stone and sandstone) and coal

Added torches

Mines now generate with wooden floor if no blocks are underneath

Complete overhaul of the frigid and scorched dungeon

Added fan blocks

Doors no longer have to be placed from the middle of the door

Trees no longer have to be mined from the bottom most block

Updated most achievements icons to look better

Changed achievement menu completely

Updated premade planets to fit the new light system

Added vsync setting in the new graphics submenu

Reworked entity spawning system slightly (Planning on redoing system completely in TU6.5 or TU7)

Structure save block have been renamed to Structure block, and can now load structures.

Structure blocks now highlight the selected area

Structure blocks now save from the local position of the block instead of the global position in the world

Fixes

Fixed copper bucket recipe resulting in a bottomless silver bucket

Fixed being able to discover the same planet multiple times

Fixed leaving planet with inventory open freezing the game

Fixed completely empty worlds freezing the game (this was caused by the creature spawning process)

Fixed reaching the bottom of the world (below bottom rock) crashing the game

Fixed blocks not updating in the forground when breaking the block directly behind it

Fixed armor being replaced with space suit when loading a new world that was saved from space

Fixed entities sometimes spawning in the air or in the ground

I would like to mention that as of now all of the cosmetic clothes are not functional, this is because I wanted to get this update out quickly and remaking all the sprite sheets for every piece of clothing was taking forever. This will addressed soon.

Well that is all for now, I hope you all enjoy Title Update 6!