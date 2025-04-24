Greetings, Racers!
I’m excited to roll out a new update focused on enhancing the visual appeal and overall gameplay experience. This update brings significant improvements to aesthetics, making the game look sharper, more vibrant, and more optimized for a smoother ride.
Visual Enhancements:
- Richer and more refined color tones
- Improved textures for a cleaner look
- Enhanced post-processing for better atmosphere
- Better shadows and improved ambient occlusion
- Major performance optimizations for higher frame rates
- Added track details for a more engaging race environment
- Improved horizon visuals, adding depth to the racing experience
- Updated tree models for a better overall aesthetic
Quality-of-Life Improvements:
- Grand Tour Mode - Your selected car, color, and last track are now saved, allowing you to seamlessly resume your previous session
- Circuit & Sprint Race Enhancements - Vehicle completion times are now displayed to provide clearer race standings
- The last player will have a 30-second timer to complete the race—if not finished within the limit, the race will automatically conclude
- Battle Mode Update - Players will now compete for points, with the first to reach five becoming the champion
- Audio Improvements: - Upgraded some sound effects for a more immersive racing experience
- Slipstreaming Mechanic - If you chase a fast-moving car, you'll gain speed more efficiently, making overtaking more strategic and rewarding
- Smarter AI Behavior - AI drivers now try to reduce collisions with the player while adjusting their driving for a more competitive and fluid racing experience
Thanks for your support. Keep racing!
Changed files in this update