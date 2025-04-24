 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18229830 Edited 24 April 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Minimap Update: Added a unique color to represent the player on the minimap for improved visibility.

  • Friend Game Invite: Remade the friend game invitation list in to a pop-up for better functionality.

  • Cannonball Fix: Fixed an issue where cannonballs would one-shot players on the second hit.

  • Next: Improve swimming experience.

Changed files in this update

