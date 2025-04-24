-
Minimap Update: Added a unique color to represent the player on the minimap for improved visibility.
Friend Game Invite: Remade the friend game invitation list in to a pop-up for better functionality.
Cannonball Fix: Fixed an issue where cannonballs would one-shot players on the second hit.
Next: Improve swimming experience.
Update 1.01
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 1605031
Changed files in this update