-
Bait is now automatically changed to a lower tier one when you run out
-
Adjusted some upgrade prices
-
Fish names are now colored based on their rarity
-
Added some new sorting options in fish inventory
-
Caught fish now say their size group when reeled in (“Big”, “Small”, etc.)
-
Changed Quest log text in top-right. Now shows quests remaining instead of quests completed.
-
Fixed a bug where Journal showed incorrect location
-
Fixed a bug where quest fish changed when reopening game
-
Fixed a bug where fish inventory wasn’t sorting properly when first opened
Thanks for playing <3
Changed files in this update