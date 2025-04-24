Bait is now automatically changed to a lower tier one when you run out

Adjusted some upgrade prices

Fish names are now colored based on their rarity

Added some new sorting options in fish inventory

Caught fish now say their size group when reeled in (“Big”, “Small”, etc.)

Changed Quest log text in top-right. Now shows quests remaining instead of quests completed.

Fixed a bug where Journal showed incorrect location

Fixed a bug where quest fish changed when reopening game