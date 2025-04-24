 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18229780 Edited 24 April 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Bait is now automatically changed to a lower tier one when you run out

  • Adjusted some upgrade prices

  • Fish names are now colored based on their rarity

  • Added some new sorting options in fish inventory

  • Caught fish now say their size group when reeled in (“Big”, “Small”, etc.)

  • Changed Quest log text in top-right. Now shows quests remaining instead of quests completed.

  • Fixed a bug where Journal showed incorrect location

  • Fixed a bug where quest fish changed when reopening game

  • Fixed a bug where fish inventory wasn’t sorting properly when first opened

Thanks for playing <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3454591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link