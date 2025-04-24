-
Two more weapon slots have been added to the game. Now up to 7 weapons can be equipped.
-
The 2nd and 3rd weapon slots are locked now from the start. Unlocking them costs 10 gold each now. For existing save games the weapon slots stay unlocked.
-
Unlocking the new 6th and 7th weapon slot costs 100 gold each.
-
Some things in the tutorial are explained a bit better and also contains unlocking of weapon slots.
Steinstern 1.2.0 - 7 weapon slots
