Major 24 April 2025 Build 18229714 Edited 24 April 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Two more weapon slots have been added to the game. Now up to 7 weapons can be equipped.

  • The 2nd and 3rd weapon slots are locked now from the start. Unlocking them costs 10 gold each now. For existing save games the weapon slots stay unlocked.

  • Unlocking the new 6th and 7th weapon slot costs 100 gold each.

  • Some things in the tutorial are explained a bit better and also contains unlocking of weapon slots.

