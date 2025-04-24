Welcome to the game where everything revolves around a single lightbulb. Lightbulb is a game where you choose: keep the light on or plunge everything into darkness?

Explore various achievements, join other players to light up or shut down, and discover what fate has in store for you.

This is just the beginning of the journey, and we hope to go even further. Many updates are already in progress.

New settings menu

Option to reset your progress

Day and night transitions with new images

New sound effects and original soundtrack

Online ranking system

Real-time update for the click counter

Skins for buttons, the room, and the lightbulb

Dynamic mechanics based on the most clicked button (on or off)

New achievements to unlock

Get ready for something simple... that goes far beyond a single click.

Thank you to everyone who’s been with us on this journey of light and darkness.