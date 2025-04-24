Welcome to the game where everything revolves around a single lightbulb. Lightbulb is a game where you choose: keep the light on or plunge everything into darkness?
Explore various achievements, join other players to light up or shut down, and discover what fate has in store for you.
This is just the beginning of the journey, and we hope to go even further. Many updates are already in progress.
🔧 Small update coming soon:
-
New settings menu
-
Option to reset your progress
🌙 Major future update (no release date yet):
-
Day and night transitions with new images
-
New sound effects and original soundtrack
-
Online ranking system
-
Real-time update for the click counter
-
Skins for buttons, the room, and the lightbulb
-
Dynamic mechanics based on the most clicked button (on or off)
-
New achievements to unlock
Get ready for something simple... that goes far beyond a single click.
Thank you to everyone who’s been with us on this journey of light and darkness.
