Version 1.6.46 - Graphic Overhaul Stage 1

Updates:

Completely overhauled Goblin Mines including ores.

Completely overhauled Hollow Mine including ores.

Completely overhauled Gnoll Hideout including ores.

Pearkare has overhauled these three dungeons in our first hit to graphically enhance the game, More to come in the following weeks.

Tracking, lighting a brazier now also show light from the fire.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Kiln Recipes showing incorrectly.

Fixed an issue with Double Extension purchase from BM Store setting the upgrade button inactive in UI Instead off updating.

Fixed an issue with Warped wyvern hp bar, stating the incorrect name.

Fixed Onyx widow obstacle allowing the player to pass without the required level.

Fixed Traversal over obstacles stopping bloob moving.

Fixed Cost off Easter Bunny hat saying 10 Golden Eggs when it should off been 5.