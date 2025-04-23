Additions:

Added 2 key small trees below Qingzhou City on the world map to prevent sequence breaking.

Added side quest hints for Xu Shu's "Hundred Flowers Drunk" event.

Added description for the skill "Flash Strike" (now clarifies it has a trigger probability).

Added skill-type equipment to shops.

Added a hidden item that allows instant return to Chengdu's city gate from the Netherworld.

Added a forced breakthrough effect for formation skills.

Reduced encounter rate in the Ghost Realm.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the "Heaven's Eye" formation item failed to restore HP/MP.