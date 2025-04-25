Dear detective

The server of "Spirit Realm Chronicles" will be shut down for maintenance on April 25th at 10:30 (UTC+8), which is expected to take 180 minutes. During the maintenance period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time reasonably to avoid unnecessary losses! The opening time may be advanced or delayed depending on the actual situation. Thank you for your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance compensation ◀

Spirit Coin x10000, Ancient Coin x500, Good Luck Treasure Chest x1, Forget Worries Wine x1, Double Spirit Coin Card x3

Please collect through game email, pay attention to the collection time~

▶ Details of this update ◀

[New Features]

Ink Dou

Being able to generate a line of ink between two adjacent walls, any vengeful spirit that touches the line will be repelled. Can repel 3/4/5 times, the ink line exists for 90/120/120 seconds, and the vengeful spirit can dismantle the ink line with one normal attack. Ink bucket can be used 2/2/3 times

'Spring Returning Talisman'

After selecting the item, clicking the left mouse button will automatically restore 10/15/20 soul points. When pointing the mouse at teammates within a certain distance, you can right-click to reply to teammates with 10/15/20 soul points.

Tai Chi Bagua Mirror

After equipping, hold down the left mouse button and shoot a laser forward, causing a sustained 20% deceleration effect on the hit vengeful spirit for 0.5 seconds. Can be used for 9/13/15 seconds

[Function Adjustment&Optimization]

In the sealed four piece match in the ranking mode, the number of paper pigeons refreshed in the later stage of the match has been reduced. The newly added props will be produced in the paper pigeons and cabinets within the game, and the probability of producing other props will decrease Map Fishing Village will add ranking mode

S11 Season: Spell Secret Domain

Event time: After version update - May 6, 2025/27

[New Season Description]

A new season has begun, and ranks and combat power will be recalculated from the S11 season.

【 New Rank Reward 】 Spirit Detective Rank Reward: Shen Wanyin - Spell Strange Record · Wei Zi, Lin Muhan - Magic Paradise (Weapon), Fu Zhen Xuan Huang (Title) Blazing Spirit Rank Reward: White Bone - Talisman Record · Tianqing, Yang Qilang - Magic Paradise (Weapon), Demon Devouring the Sky (Title)

【 New Season Pass: Spell Secret Domain 】

Participate in various gameplay to obtain 'Soul Jade', upgrade your pass level, and unlock a large number of rare items such as spirit stones, rare costumes, and limited avatars.

Upgrade the Supreme Enjoyment Edition Pass. In addition to the above content, upgrading the level can also earn additional rewards such as Shen Wanyin Gold Fashion [Shen Wanyin - Talisman Strange Record], White Bone Gold Fashion [White Bone - Talisman Strange Record], Yuji Limited Weapon [Blue Storm], Nangong Yichen Limited Weapon [Blue Storm], S11 Limited Avatar, [Spirit Stone * 4800], [Good Luck Treasure Box], [Heavenly Reward Treasure Box], etc!

Theme Treasure Box: Misty Raven Witch

Event time: After version update - May 23, 2025

Mist hides a thousand feathers, and all things have sound.

Accumulate 500 draws on the theme treasure box of the Raven Witch, and you can exchange it for any clothing component from the Raven Witch series, such as "Snow White - Raven · Nocturne" or "Lin Muhan - Raven · Manli". During the event, if you collect all the costumes of a single character, you can exchange them for exclusive hair colors for free.

Exclusive Rotation of Zhenxuan Treasure Box

Zhenxuan system player design color changing skin online!

Event time: After version update - May 9, 2025

This issue's exclusive skin for the selected treasure box: "Ouyang Miaomiao - Soothing Cute Rabbit" is waiting for you!

In this issue, the selected treasure box can be exchanged for skins: "He Ruoyao - Sweetheart Ballet · Red" and "Snow White - Sweetheart Ballet · Pink Cherry"

Manlin Sweetheart Ballet Purple Kite "" Little Spider Lily Fairy Spider "

Collecting and exchanging new items on the pavilion

He Ruoyao - Milk Cap Milk&Snow White - Micro Sweet Milk Candy "Series

Free this week

This week's free trial character:

Agents: Ge Yongming, Jia Xian, Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Wei Qingyu, Xiao Bing

Blazing spirits: Yu Ji, Spoon, Eight Foot Master, Nie Xiaoqian

This week, the special agent will experience the role for free

Agents: Zhiqiu Yiye, Yan Chixia, Aofeng, Yeluo, Ning Caichen, Nangong, Huoma, Li Xiaotu, Lan Lu

Vengeful spirits: Xing Tian, Bai Qiulian, Hei Impermanence, Lei Zhenzi, Sword Spirit

Balance Adjustment

<vengeful spirit>

• Xingtian

-The duration of domain skills will increase with the level

Spoon maniac

-Reduced cooldown time for 2 skills

Dracula

-Increased the time required for the Spirit Explorer to dismantle the weaving bat

Madame White Bone

-Reduced cooldown time for 3 skills

• Xiaopi

-Seal fragments are modified to only receive 1 soul value

Eight foot adult

-Reduced the duration of domain skills

<Spirit Detective>

• Nangong Yichen

-Slightly increase movement speed

• He Ruoyao

-Slightly reduced the physical exertion when using the main star skill

• Luo Fang

-The healing soul value per second of the main star has slightly increased

• Shang Xiang

-Slightly increased the time required to store bows and arrows

• Ye Zhiqiu

-Increased cooldown time for main star skills

<Tricks>

• Yin Qi enters the body

-After pressing the H key for 2 seconds, the healing soul value effect received by the spirit probe is invalid and lasts for 20 seconds. Cooling time: Adjust from 120 seconds to 90 seconds.

Erling

-After pressing the H key for 2 seconds, the vengeful spirit can see the invisible spirit probe for 10 seconds. Cooling time: Adjust from 120 seconds to 90 seconds.

• Shattered Town

-After pressing the H key for 2 seconds, the next normal attack of the vengeful spirit within 10 seconds can directly destroy the Town Spirit Talisman. Cooling time: Adjust from 120 seconds to 90 seconds.

• Peek at

-15 minutes after the start of the game, the vengeful spirit can see through the current Soul Devouring Rank Spirit Explorer for 3 seconds every 120 seconds, adjusted to start from the Fire attribute.

• Loss formation

-The vengeful spirit can attack the formation eye, making it unable to seal for 20 seconds. Adjust it to 18 seconds.

• Flower Formation

-When the spirit scout starts sealing one of the array eyes, the other array eyes will be rated and cannot be sealed for 10 seconds, adjusted to 8 seconds.

[Problem fix]

Fixed some invincible points of Shen Wanyin in the maps of churches, schools A&B, temples A, hospitals, and fishing villages Fixed the issue where switching to another page in the boutique recommendation interface of the shopping mall would result in the idle animation not being fully played and the sound effects not stopping Fixed the issue of stuttering caused by using werewolf killing props in werewolf killing mode

Spiritual feedback form: (We will distribute ancient coin rewards based on high-quality feedback)

Exchange Q10 group: 854640219

Exchange Q2 group: 455750500

Lingjing Video Creation Group: 937928948

Lingjing Live Group: 902157316