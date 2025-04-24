Another update before I go on a short vacation! The biggest addition is selecting, moving and copying multiple modules. You can now drag to select a bunch of modules, make a copy by holding down ALT, mirror / rotate these modules, and more. This was the last big thing missing in the editor and should make creating bigger ships a whole lot easier!
Please note: this was a pretty complex change, so expect some bugs and remaining issues.
Changes:
- Multi-module selection. Drag to select multiple modules, toggle select by holding CTRL, add to selection using SHIFT.
- Dragging of selected modules, including snapping to placed modules, mirroring and rotating.
- Deleting selected modules (DEL key).
- Copy selected modules by dragging while holding ALT.
- A new logo!
- Added "flight test" mode without enemies.
- Ship test UI now allows selecting AI control with surprise me mode.
- Increased railgun 2 and 3 range.
- Added some more connectors to several weapon parts.
- Added 3 S.N.A.K.E. designs.
- Made star map brighter, fixed some small UI issues.
- Added a bunch of fan-made designs (thanks!)
- Changed cursor to stay dynamic (i.e. rotate) while encounter popups are open.
Bugfixes:
- In-mission test mode enemies drop metal and other resources
- Testing huge ships no longer makes ships overlap in spawn (and explode): test area now scales with ship size.
- Removing joint via right clicking joint arm would break undo/redo.
- Sound effects stereo X was incorrect.
- Opening ship editor using shortcut was possible while still repairing.
- Star map area icons did not fade with distance.
- Crash when starting new encounter while assignment was inactive (not sure how this could happen).
Changed files in this update