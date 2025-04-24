Another update before I go on a short vacation! The biggest addition is selecting, moving and copying multiple modules. You can now drag to select a bunch of modules, make a copy by holding down ALT, mirror / rotate these modules, and more. This was the last big thing missing in the editor and should make creating bigger ships a whole lot easier!

Please note: this was a pretty complex change, so expect some bugs and remaining issues.

Changes:

Multi-module selection. Drag to select multiple modules, toggle select by holding CTRL, add to selection using SHIFT.

Dragging of selected modules, including snapping to placed modules, mirroring and rotating.

Deleting selected modules (DEL key).

Copy selected modules by dragging while holding ALT.

A new logo!

Added "flight test" mode without enemies.

Ship test UI now allows selecting AI control with surprise me mode.

Increased railgun 2 and 3 range.

Added some more connectors to several weapon parts.

Added 3 S.N.A.K.E. designs.

Made star map brighter, fixed some small UI issues.

Added a bunch of fan-made designs (thanks!)

Changed cursor to stay dynamic (i.e. rotate) while encounter popups are open.

Bugfixes: