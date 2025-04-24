 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18229366 Edited 24 April 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Another update before I go on a short vacation! The biggest addition is selecting, moving and copying multiple modules. You can now drag to select a bunch of modules, make a copy by holding down ALT, mirror / rotate these modules, and more. This was the last big thing missing in the editor and should make creating bigger ships a whole lot easier!

Please note: this was a pretty complex change, so expect some bugs and remaining issues.

Changes:

  • Multi-module selection. Drag to select multiple modules, toggle select by holding CTRL, add to selection using SHIFT.
  • Dragging of selected modules, including snapping to placed modules, mirroring and rotating.
  • Deleting selected modules (DEL key).
  • Copy selected modules by dragging while holding ALT.
  • A new logo!
  • Added "flight test" mode without enemies.
  • Ship test UI now allows selecting AI control with surprise me mode.
  • Increased railgun 2 and 3 range.
  • Added some more connectors to several weapon parts.
  • Added 3 S.N.A.K.E. designs.
  • Made star map brighter, fixed some small UI issues.
  • Added a bunch of fan-made designs (thanks!)
  • Changed cursor to stay dynamic (i.e. rotate) while encounter popups are open.

Bugfixes:

  • In-mission test mode enemies drop metal and other resources
  • Testing huge ships no longer makes ships overlap in spawn (and explode): test area now scales with ship size.
  • Removing joint via right clicking joint arm would break undo/redo.
  • Sound effects stereo X was incorrect.
  • Opening ship editor using shortcut was possible while still repairing.
  • Star map area icons did not fade with distance.
  • Crash when starting new encounter while assignment was inactive (not sure how this could happen).

