25 April 2025 Build 18229229 Edited 25 April 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Updated animations on the map:

  1. Added tornado
  2. Added moving a person with a cart
  3. Fixed animation of rain and thunderstorm

Updated loading screen images.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3218881
