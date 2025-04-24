Updated abilities that target random enemies - Hits will now always land on enemies (at random per the ability) and will not "miss." The number of hits will also correspond to the number of hits indicated by the ability description. For example, a 3 hit random-target ability may hit 3 enemies out of a battle against 4 of them, or it may alternatively hit one enemy twice (so, 2x the damage) and another enemy once. As another example, if there is 1 enemy left in the battle, a 3-hit random-target ability will hit that enemy all three times (ie 3x the damage of a single hit).