The game has been remastered! This comes in the form of a free update, along with a price drop! If you've purchased the game prior to the price drop, you will also receive the game's soundtrack for free. More details here:
DISHARMONY: Restrung
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update