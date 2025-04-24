 Skip to content

Major 24 April 2025 Build 18229046 Edited 24 April 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update, all copies of my books on Steam have been converted to the more feature-rich standards of my NB Book Binder program.

What this means in practical terms is that you can now change colour theme via the settings menu, or manually create a colour theme by editing the "theme.xml" file found in the installation folder.

You can also manually create collections, if you'd like to consolidate my series of books (or anyone else packaging books with the NB Book Binder). Refer to the "To Create A Collection" text file found in the Documents folder of your installation.

While I've driven myself insane testing things, I'm only one man, and as such there may be unexpected side-effects of this rather substantial conversion, so let me know if anything goes... a bit peculiar. Other than me.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2101623
  • Loading history…
